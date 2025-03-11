US stock market correction deepens as recession fears take hold

The US stock market suffered its most significant setback in months, with the S&P 500 dropping -2.7%, its biggest one-day decline since December 18. NASDAQ also lost -4.0%, marking its worst single-day percentage loss since September 2022. Analysts widely point to mounting recession worries as the primary catalyst behind the selloff.

Initial concerns emerged over the past month following a series of weaker economic data points, believed by some to be early reactions to an increasingly contentious tariff policy. These worries intensified after recent remarks from the White House suggested a bumpy economic outlook ahead.

In an interview aired on Sunday, US President Donald Trump fueled apprehensions further by describing the economy as going through “a period of transition.” When pressed about an impending recession, he avoided a direct prediction but acknowledged potential “disruption.”

His remarks—“Look, we’re going to have disruption, but we’re OK with that”—did little to reassure investors already on edge about growth prospects.

Adding further weight to recession fears, historical bond market indicators have been flashing warning signs. The 10-year to 2-year US yield curve inverted in mid-2022—a classic recession signal—and only turned positive again in September 2024. Historically, a U.S. recession tends to follow within months after the yield curve normalizes (i.e., turned positive again). If this trend holds true, the US economy could be inching closer to a downturn.

However, another view posits that tariffs are a distraction and that the real driver behind the US selloff is the recent surge in Japanese government bond yields, which have hit a 16-year high. As the carry trade unwinds—where investors borrow in low-yield currencies, often involving Japanese Yen, to fund investments in higher-yield or high-growth assets—capital is flowing out of big tech names, contributing to the NASDAQ’s outsized losses.

Technically, NASDAQ’s strong break of 55 W EMA (now at 17864.01) suggests that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 10088.82 (2022 low). Deeper fall should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 10088.82 to 20204.58 at 16340.36. Reaction from there will decide whether it’s merely in a medium consolidations phase or in an out-right bearish trend reversal.

As for DOW, immediate focus is now on 41844.89 support. Firm break there will complete a double top reversal pattern (45073.63, 45054.36). That should set up deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 32327.20 to 45073.63 at 40204.49 at least, even it’s just a correction to the rise from 32327.20.