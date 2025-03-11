Tue, Mar 11, 2025 @ 16:52 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB’s Rehn warns US tariffs could cut global output by 0.5% in...

ECB’s Rehn warns US tariffs could cut global output by 0.5% in both 2025 and 2026

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In a speech today, Finnish ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn highlighted the potential damage that US tariffs could inflict on global economic activity.

According to Bank of Finland estimates, import tariffs of 25% on US imports from the Eurozone and 20% on imports from China, along with reciprocal measures by those regions, would shave more than 0.5% off global output this year and next

Rehn stressed that this looming trade conflict would carry both deflationary and inflationary implications for Europe. “It’s worth recalling that if growth were to slow down in the world economy and euro area economy compared to forecasts, that would weigh on inflation downwards,” Rehn said.

Given this uncertainty, he noted that ECB will assess fresh economic data ahead of its April meeting before committing to additional rate cuts or a pause.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.