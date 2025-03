US PPI for final demand as unchanged in February, coming in below expectations of 0.3% mom rise. The 0.3% mom increase in goods prices was offset by -0.2% mom decline in services.

On an annual basis, PPI slowed to 3.2% yoy, down from January’s 3.7% yoy and missing the expected 3.3% yoy reading.

PPI excluding food, energy, and trade services, rose 0.2% mom. Over the past 12 months, this measure advanced 3.3% yoy, maintaining a relatively steady pace.

Full US PPI release here.