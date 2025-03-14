Fri, Mar 14, 2025 @ 17:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS Michigan consumer sentiment plunges to 57.9, inflation expectation jumps to 4.9%

US Michigan consumer sentiment plunges to 57.9, inflation expectation jumps to 4.9%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US consumer confidence took another sharp downturn in March, with University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index falling from 64.7 to 57.9, well below expectations of 63.8. Current conditions dipped slightly from 65.7 to 63.5, but Expectations saw a much steeper fall from 64.0 to 54.2.

Of particular concern is the dramatic jump in inflation expectations. Year-ahead inflation expectations rose from 4.3% to 4.9%, the highest level since November 2022. This marks the third consecutive month of unusually large increases of 0.5 percentage points or more, suggesting that consumers are beginning to view inflation as a more entrenched issue.

Even more alarming, long-term inflation expectations surged from 3.5% to 3.9%, the largest month-over-month increase since 1993.

The report also revealed a rare bipartisan consensus regarding the weakening economic outlook. The University of Michigan noted that consumers across all political affiliations cited uncertainty over policy and economic conditions as a major concern, making it difficult to plan for the future.

Even among Republicans, who had shown greater confidence following the election, expectations dropped by 10%. Independents and Democrats posted even steeper declines of 12% and 24%, respectively.

Full University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.