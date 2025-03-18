Tue, Mar 18, 2025 @ 10:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsGold extends record run above 3000 on geopolitical and trade risks

Gold extends record run above 3000 on geopolitical and trade risks

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Gold surged further above the 3000 psychological level today, extending its record-breaking rally as geopolitical uncertainty, trade tensions, and global monetary easing continue to fuel demand.

Trade tensions remain front and center with investors are piling into the precious metal ahead of the April 2 deadline, when reciprocal and sectoral tariffs will take effect on US trading partners. US President Donald Trump reinforced his stance, declaring that the new tariffs would mark “liberation day” for the US, with broader reciprocal tariffs and sector-specific duties, particularly on steel and aluminum used in auto production.

Meanwhile, attention is also on Trump’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, where discussions will reportedly cover territorial issues and energy infrastructure, likely including Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Any escalation or breakthrough in these discussions could have broader implications for markets,

Technically, Gold’s up trend remains on track to 61.8% projection of 2584.24 to 2956.09 from 2832.41 at 3062.21. which is close to the medium-term channel resistance.

Rejection by the resistance zone, followed by break of 2956.09 resistance turned support will risk a correction back towards 55 D EMA (now at 2841.83) first.

However, strong break above the channel resistance would prompt acceleration in Gold’s uptrend. In such a scenario, gold could quickly reach 100% projection at 3204.26.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.