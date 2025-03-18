Canada’s CPI surges to 2.6%, growing chance for BoC pause at next meeting

Canada’s CPI jumped sharply from 1.9% yoy to 2.6% yoy in February, exceeding market expectations of 2.1%. This marks the first time in seven months that inflation has risen above the 2% mid-point of BoC’s target range.

A key driver of the surge was the expiration of a sales tax break in mid-February, which added to an already broad-based increase in prices. Without the tax impact, inflation would have hit 3.0%. On a monthly basis, CPI rose by 1.1% mom.

A closer look at the CPI basket shows widespread price increases across multiple categories. Food prices rose 1.3% yoy, while clothing and footwear climbed 1.4% yoy. Transportation costs surged 3.0% yoy, and shelter costs remained significantly elevated, rising 4.2% yoy.

Core inflation measures also pointed to underlying price pressures. CPI median rose from 2.7% yoy to 2.9% yoy, above expectation of 2.7% yoy. CPI Trimmed rose from 2.7% yoy to 2.9% yoy, above expectation of 2.8% yoy. CPI Common also rose from 2.2% yoy to 2.5% yoy, above expectation of 2.2% yoy.

With inflation climbing back above the BoC’s 2% target, speculation about another near-term rate cut has diminished. Unless major economic indicators such as GDP and unemployment show significant signs of deterioration, the central bank would probably pause the easing cycle at its next meeting.

Full Canada CPI release here.