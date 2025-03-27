ECB’s Wunsch: April rate pause should be on the table

Belgian ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch suggested that pausing rate cuts in April should at least be “on the table”, and highlighted how tariff-induced stagflation poses a policy dilemma.

Wunsch warned that tariffs would complicate ECB’s path forward: “To the extent that tariffs will impact the economy … this will have an impact on our decision-making,” he noted.

While downplaying the immediate importance of April’s tariff development, Wunsch stressed that “It’s going to have an impact over the medium term.”

In contrast, Latvian Governing Council member Martins Kazaks suggested that if ECB’s baseline scenario holds, a “gradual reduction in rates in the future” could be expected.