US initial jobless claims falls to 224k vs exp 225k

US initial jobless claims fell -1k to 224k in the week ending March 22, versus expectation of 225k. Four-week moving average of initial claims fell -5k to 224k. Continuing claims fell -25k to 1856k in the week ending March 15. Four-week moving average of continuing claims rose 2k to 1870k.

Also released, goods exports rose 4.1% mom to USD 178.6B, seasonally adjusted, in February. Goods imports fell -0.2% mom to USD 326.5B. Trade balance reported USD 147.9B deficit, larger than expectation of USD 134.6B.

Q4 GDP growth was finalized at 2.4% annualized. GDP price index was finalized at 2.3%.

