BoJ opinions highlight tariff risks, but path to further hikes still intact

The Summary of Opinions from BoJ’s March monetary policy meeting revealed growing concerns over the fallout from US trade policy, particularly the risk that new tariffs could negatively impact Japan’s real economy.

One board member warned that downside risks from the US have “rapidly heightened”. I f tariff issues worsen, it could have a “negative impact” on Japan’s real economy. BoJ should be “particularly cautious” when considering further interest rate hikes if trade tensions escalate.

Other members echoed similar concerns, citing elevated uncertainty from tariff threats, global supply chain disruptions, and stiff competition from low-priced Chinese products.

The tone suggests policymakers are carefully monitoring how these factors affect inflation expectations, wage growth, and investment—particularly among SMEs.

A separate opinion suggested that as underlying CPI inflation edges closer to the 2% target, BoJ should prepare to shift from accommodative to “neutral” policy.

Overall, BoJ still sees a path toward rate normalization—contingent on its inflation outlook materializing—but recent developments in global trade and domestic firm performance will dictate the pace and timing of the next move.

Full BoJ Summary of Opinions here.