Tokyo CPI core rises to 2.4%, driven by soaring food and rent prices

By ActionForex.com

In Japan, Tokyo’s CPI core, which excludes fresh food, rose from 2.2% yoy to 2.4% yoy in March, surpassing expectations of 2.2% yoy. Even more notable was the rise in the core, core measure, which strips out both food and energy—climbing from 1.9% yoy to 2.2% yoy, signaling broader-based inflation. Headline inflation also ticked higher to 2.9% yoy from 2.8% yoy.

The key driver behind the spike was food prices, which surged 5.6% yoy, the fastest pace since January 2024. A standout was the massive 92.4% yoy jump in rice prices, the steepest rise since 1976.

Adding to the inflationary pressure was the services sector, where prices rose 0.8% yoy, up from 0.6% yoy in February. Rent prices, a key component, increased by 1.1% yoy, the sharpest rise since 1994.

