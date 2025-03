Switzerland’s KOF Economic Barometer rose to 103.9 in March, beating expectations of 102.6 and up from revised 102.6 in February. The index has remained above its medium-term average since the start of the year, reinforcing the view that the Swiss economy “remains robust”.

KOF noted that improvements were broad-based, with stronger signals coming from manufacturing, services, and construction. Private consumption indicators also showed improvement while foreign demand remains unchanged.

Full Swiss KOF release here.