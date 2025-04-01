BoE’s Greene: Trade War likely disinflationary for UK

BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Megan Greene said today that a trade war involving retaliatory tariffs would likely be “disinflationary” for the UK overall. Though she cautioned against putting too much weight on early modelling at this stage.

Greene pointed out that exchange rates would be a key transmission channel for the effects of global trade tensions. She also noted the possibility that the US dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency could be “undermined a little bit” by the rising uncertainty, adding more unpredictability to how exchange rates, including GBP/USD, could respond.

On domestic inflation expectations, Greene maintained that they “remain anchored” for now but acknowledged the upward drift over the past six months as a growing concern. While she clarified that this is not currently a crisis-level issue—“not flashing red lights”—the trend warrants attention.