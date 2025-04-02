ECB’s Lagarde: Tariffs harmful globally, often lead back to negotiation table

ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that the global effects of US-led tariffs will be “negative,” though the extent of the damage depends heavily on the scope, duration, and targeted products.

In an interview with Ireland’s Newstalk radio, she emphasized that the broader implications for global trade and growth would vary, but the potential for lasting disruption is real.

Lagarde also noted that history shows such trade escalations often end in talks rather than prolonged battles.

“Quite often those escalation of tariffs, because they prove harmful, even for those who inflict it, lead to negotiation tables,” she said, suggesting that any initial damage might eventually give way to diplomatic resolutions and the removal of trade barriers.