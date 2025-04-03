Thu, Apr 03, 2025 @ 15:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone PPI rises 0.2% mom, 3.0% yoy in Feb

Eurozone PPI rises 0.2% mom, 3.0% yoy in Feb

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PPI rose 0.2% mom and 3.0% yoy in February. The monthly gain was primarily driven by a 0.4% mom increase in prices for intermediate goods, alongside smaller rises in energy (0.2% mom) and capital goods (0.2% mom) prices. Prices for durable consumer goods slipped slightly, down -0.1% mom, while non-durable consumer goods posted a mild 0.1% mom uptick. Excluding energy, total industrial prices increased by 0.2% mom.

Across the broader EU, PPI rose 0.3% mom on the month and 3.1% yoy. The strongest monthly gains were recorded in Estonia (+9.5%), Romania (+4.8%), and Bulgaria (+2.5%), while declines were seen in Ireland (-4.9%), France, and Slovakia (both -0.8%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.