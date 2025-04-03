Eurozone PPI rises 0.2% mom, 3.0% yoy in Feb

Eurozone PPI rose 0.2% mom and 3.0% yoy in February. The monthly gain was primarily driven by a 0.4% mom increase in prices for intermediate goods, alongside smaller rises in energy (0.2% mom) and capital goods (0.2% mom) prices. Prices for durable consumer goods slipped slightly, down -0.1% mom, while non-durable consumer goods posted a mild 0.1% mom uptick. Excluding energy, total industrial prices increased by 0.2% mom.

Across the broader EU, PPI rose 0.3% mom on the month and 3.1% yoy. The strongest monthly gains were recorded in Estonia (+9.5%), Romania (+4.8%), and Bulgaria (+2.5%), while declines were seen in Ireland (-4.9%), France, and Slovakia (both -0.8%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.