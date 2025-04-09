BoJ’s Ueda: Rate hikes still on table, but trade uncertainty clouds outlook

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reaffirmed today that the central bank remains open to further rate hikes if Japan’s economic recovery continues as projected. He added that current trends in both the economy and inflation are “roughly in line” with BoJ’s forecasts.

He added that the policy board will make decisions with a “without pre-conception” mindset, and assess whether the outlook materializes as expected.

However, Ueda flagged growing concerns over trade developments globally, warning of “heightening uncertainty over developments in each country’s trade policy”.

“We need to pay due attention to risks,” he warned.