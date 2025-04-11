NZ BNZ manufacturing falls to 53.2, new orders signal trouble ahead

New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index slipped slightly from 54.1 to 53.2 in March, but remained firmly in expansion territory. Production climbed to 54.2, the highest level since December 2021. Employment also posted a robust 54.7, marking its strongest result since mid-2021. However, a decline in new orders, which dipped below the 50-neutral mark to 49.6, raises concerns about the durability of this rebound.

BusinessNZ’s Catherine Beard acknowledged the resilience in activity and employment, but highlighted persistent challenges. Despite improving sentiment, nearly 58% of surveyed manufacturers cited negative conditions, pointing to weak demand, fewer new orders, and uncertainty across both domestic and export channels.

BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel noted that the PMI data supports the case for manufacturing GDP growth in early 2025. Still, he cautioned that risks to the outlook are clearly tilted to the downside, “given recent extreme volatility on global markets following rapidly evolving US-driven trade policy changes.”

