UK GDP rises 0.5% mom in Feb, broad-based growth

The UK economy delivered a strong upside surprise in February, with GDP expanding by 0.5% mom, far exceeding market expectations of just 0.1% mom. All three major sectors contributed to the growth: services rose by 0.3% mom, production surged by 1.5% mom, and construction edged up 0.4% mom.

On a three-month rolling basis, real GDP grew by 0.6% to February 2025 compared to the previous three months, driven largely by a 0.6% rise in services output and a 0.7% gain in production. Construction, however, was flat over the period.

Full UK GDP release here.