US Michigan consumer sentiment crashes to 50.8; inflation expectations highest since 1981

US consumer sentiment plunged to 50.8 in April, far below expectations of 55.0 and down from 57.0 in March, according to the preliminary University of Michigan survey. This marks the fourth straight month of declines, with the index now down over 30% since December 2024.

The fall was broad-based: the current conditions gauge dropped from 63.8 to 56.5, while expectations fell from 52.6 to 47.2, highlighting growing concerns about economic prospects amid the intensifying trade war.

The timing of the survey is notable—it was conducted between March 25 and April 8, just before the US partially reversed some tariffs on April 9. Thus, the data largely reflects public reaction to the earlier escalation.

Perhaps the most alarming data point was the surge in year-ahead inflation expectations, which jumped from 5.0% to 6.7%—the highest since 1981. This marks the fourth consecutive month of half-percentage-point increases or more, underscoring the risk that inflation expectations could become unanchored.

Full UoM consumer sentiment release here.