Canada’s CPI slows to 2.6%, CPI common down to 2.3%

Canada’s headline inflation cooled more than expected in March, with the annual CPI rate easing to 2.3% yoy from 2.6% yoy, below consensus forecasts for no change. The deceleration was largely driven by falling prices in travel-related services and gasoline. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.3% mom, undershooting expectations of a 0.7% mom increase.

Core inflation metrics also pointed to moderation. CPI median held steady at 2.9% yoy, in line with expectations. But the trimmed mean slipped to 2.8% yoy from 2.9% yoy, and the common core fell to 2.3% yoy from 2.5% yoy, both coming in below forecast.

