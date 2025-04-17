ECB cuts rates to 2.25%, drops “restrictive” language amid mounting uncertainty

ECB cut its deposit rate by 25 bps points to 2.25% as widely expected, but the more notable shift came in the tone of its accompanying statement. ECB completely removed the reference to its policy stance being “restrictive,” a phrase that had previously signaled a bias toward further monetary easing.

This change suggests policymakers believe the easing campaign has brought rates closer to neutral territory. The central bank emphasized that it will maintain a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach and is “not pre-committing to a particular rate path” given the exceptional levels of uncertainty.

ECB noted that disinflation process remains “well on track,” with both headline and core inflation continuing to decline in line with forecasts. Importantly, services inflation—previously a key sticking point—has also “eased markedly” in recent months.

However, the central bank also highlighted growing downside risks to the economic outlook. ECB acknowledged that rising global trade tensions have begun to weigh on business and household confidence. The resulting volatility in financial markets is already tightening financing conditions and could further dampen activity in the Eurozone.

