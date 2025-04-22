Tue, Apr 22, 2025 @ 18:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoE’s Greene: US tariffs more of a disinflationary risk for the UK

BoE’s Greene: US tariffs more of a disinflationary risk for the UK

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Megan Greene stated today that the US tariffs pose “more of a disinflationary risk than an inflationary risk” for the UK.

However, she emphasized that domestic factors also remain a concern, particularly the UK’s limited supply capacity, which continues to drive underlying inflationary pressures.

Greene highlighted that this supply-side constraint is a key reason behind her cautious stance on interest rate cuts.

Addressing questions on central bank independence amid political scrutiny of the Fed, Greene emphasized the importance of maintaining institutional credibility.

“Credibility is the currency of central banks,” she said, adding that independence is a critical component of that credibility.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.