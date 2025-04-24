Thu, Apr 24, 2025 @ 21:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS durable goods orders surge 9.2% mom on transportation demand, but underlying...

US durable goods orders surge 9.2% mom on transportation demand, but underlying momentum stalls

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US durable goods orders soared by 9.2% mom in March to USD 315.7B, far surpassing expectations of a 1.5% mom gain. The sharp rise was driven almost entirely by a surge in transportation equipment, which jumped 27% mom to USD124.6B, marking a third consecutive monthly increase.

Orders excluding defense also posted a strong 10.4% mom gain to USD 300.0B, highlighting a significant boost in civilian aircraft and related components.

However, the underlying momentum in business investment appeared far less robust. Core orders excluding transportation were flat at USD 191.1B, missing forecasts for a modest 0.2% mom increase.

Full US durable goods orders release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.