Tokyo CPI core surges to 3.4% in April, strengthening case for BoJ June hike

By ActionForex.com

Inflation in Japan’s capital city surged in April, with Tokyo core CPI (excluding food) accelerating from 2.4% yoy to 3.4% yoy, above the 3.2% yoy forecast. The more domestically focused core-core measure (excluding food and energy) also rose sharply, from 2.2% yoy to 3.1% yoy. Headline CPI jumped from 2.9% yoy to 3.5% yoy.

Despite the upside surprise, BoJ is still expected to hold rates steady at its May 1 policy meeting as it gauges the broader impact of recent US tariffs and awaits progress in ongoing trade negotiations. However, with inflation gathering pace across key categories, market expectations are shifting toward a rate hike as soon as June.

 

