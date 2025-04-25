Canada retail sales fall -0.4% mom in Feb, but core spending offers rebound hopes

Canadian retail sales declined by -0.4% mom to CAD 69.3B in February, in line with market expectations. The overall weakness was driven primarily by a -2.6%mom drop in motor vehicle and parts dealers, with all four store categories in the subsector posting declines.

However, beneath the surface, the data showed encouraging signs. Core retail sales—which exclude fuel and vehicle-related sales—rose by 0.5% mom.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada’s advance estimate points to a 0.7% mom increase in total sales for March.

Full Canada retail sales release here.