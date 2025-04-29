Canadian Dollar steady as Liberals projected to retain power, but lack majority

Canadian Dollar remained steady following the country’s general election, with only a brief uptick in volatility as early results began to unfold. The ruling Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, is projected to retain power. But the lack of clarity over whether they will secure a majority quickly tempered any bullish reaction in the Loonie.

With the Liberals leading in 156 districts versus the Conservatives’ 145, the party still falls short of the 172 seats needed for a majority in the 343-seat House of Commons.

Carney’s leadership, a former head of both BoC and BoE, is seen as a sign of stability for the country, offering some reassurance to investors. However, his tougher stance toward the US over tariffs suggests that trade relationship could face renewed challenges in the months ahead, with more difficult negotiations expected.

Technically, USD/CAD is still extending the consolidations from 1.3780 short term bottom. Another bounce could be seen through 1.3903 minor resistance. But upside should be limited by 1.4150 support turned resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3780 at 1.4166). Fall from 1.4791 is expected to resume at a later stage.