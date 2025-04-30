Swiss KOF falls to 97.1, outlook considerably subdued

The Swiss KOF Economic Barometer slumped to 97.1 in April, down sharply from 103.9 and well below the expected 102.0, marking its first drop below the medium-term average this year.

The KOF Swiss Economic Institute noted that the outlook for the Swiss economy is now “considerably subdued,” as broad-based weakness weighed on the indicator.

According to KOF, the sharp deterioration was primarily driven by a significant setback in manufacturing sentiment, with additional pressure seen across the hospitality and broader services sectors. Financial and insurance services were the only areas showing relative stability.

Full Swiss KOF release here.