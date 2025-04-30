Canada’s GDP contracts -0.2% mom in Feb, weakness broad-based across sectors

Canada’s economy unexpectedly shrank by -0.2% mom in February, missing expectations of flat growth, as a broad-based downturn weighed on output.

Goods-producing sectors led the decline with a -0.6% mom drop, particularly from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, as well as construction.

Sservices sector also edged lower by -0.1% mom, dragged down by transportation, warehousing, and real estate

12 out of 20 industrial sectors posting declines.

Looking ahead, preliminary data suggests a modest rebound of 0.1% mom in March, led by gains in mining, retail trade, and transportation.

Full Canada’s GDP release here.