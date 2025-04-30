US core PCE inflation cools to 2.6%, spending remains resilient

US core PCE price index, Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, came in flat on a monthly basis in March, undershooting expectations of 0.1% mom rise. Headline PCE index was also flat, matched expectations.

On a year-over-year basis, core PCE inflation eased from 3.0% to 2.6%, offering some reassurance that underlying price pressures are gradually moderating. Headline PCE inflation also slowed from 2.7% to 2.3% yoy, slightly above expectation of 2.2%.

Meanwhile, consumers continue to spend. Personal income rose 0.5% mom, outpacing forecasts of 0.6% mom. Spending jumped 0.7% mom above expectation of 0.6% mom, led by solid increases in both goods and services.

Full US Personal Income and Outlays release here.