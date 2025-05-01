Thu, May 01, 2025 @ 05:05 GMT
BoC minutes: Dual uncertainties cloud policy path

BoC’s summary of deliberations from its April meeting revealed a divided Governing Council, as members weighed the case for another rate cut against the need for more clarity.

While some policymakers pushed for an immediate cut, citing a weakening domestic economy and subdued near-term inflation, others argued in favor of holding steady at 2.75% to better assess the evolving trade environment, especially with US tariffs in flux.

All members acknowledged the unusually high level of uncertainty. They agreed to be “less forward-looking than usual,” signaling a preference for data-dependence over proactive policy signaling.

The Council framed the current risks in two layers: the unpredictable path of U.S. trade policy, and the unknown economic impact of tariffs—including potential fiscal responses to soften the blow.

With no clear resolution on either front, the BoC leaned toward caution, holding policy steady at 2.75% while signaling a readiness to adjust as needed.

Full BoC summary of deliberations here.

