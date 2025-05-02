Australian retail sales grow 0.3% mom in March, but volumes flat in Q1

Australian retail sales rose by 0.3% mom in March to AUD 37.28 billion, slightly below expectations of 0.4% growth.

According to the ABS, food-related spending, particularly in supermarkets and grocery stores, was the main contributor to the uptick, with food and miscellaneous retailing both rising 0.7%. Clothing-related sales also edged higher, but household goods retailing was flat.

However, the broader trend is subdued, with retail sales volumes—adjusted for inflation—essentially flat over Q1. ABS Head of Business Statistics Robert Ewing noted that the lack of growth reflects weaker household appetite for discretionary goods, following a boost in spending late last year due to heavy promotions.

