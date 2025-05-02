Downside risks to NFP after ADP miss and rising Claims

The US April non-farm payroll report today will serve as a critical barometer of the labor market’s resilience amid rising macroeconomic uncertainty. While the recent flip-flopping of reciprocal tariffs may not yet be fully reflected in the data, other indicators suggest growing fragility.

A notable miss in today’s report could reignite concerns about recession, particularly following this week’s Q1 GDP data which showed unexpected contraction. For Fed, a disappointing jobs print would increase pressure to resume easing in June.

Markets expect 130K jobs growth in April, following a much stronger-than-expected 228K gain in March. Average hourly earnings are seen rising 0.3% mom. Unemployment rate likely held steady at 4.2%.

Recent labor market signals, however, lean toward downside risks. Initial jobless claims surged to 241K last week, pushing the 4-week average up to 226K. Meanwhile, ADP Employment report showed private payrolls rising by just 62K, a sharp deceleration from the revised 147K in March. The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment sub-index also remained in contraction at 46.2, though it did tick up slightly from 44.7.