Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 49.0, at risk if Chinese exports divert toward Europe

Eurozone manufacturing sector showed further signs of stabilization in April, with PMI Manufacturing Index finalized at 49.0, its highest reading in 32 months. Output growth was a standout, reaching a 37-month high at 51.5, reflecting a modest but encouraging improvement in activity.

Country-level data revealed a mixed picture, with Greece (53.2) and Ireland (53.0) leading the expansion, while Spain (48.1) and Austria (46.6) lagged behind. Notably, Germany (48.4) and France (48.2), two core economies, continued to show.

According to Cyrus de la Rubia at Hamburg Commercial Bank, the stabilization is somewhat unexpected given recent shocks, but optimism is holding up, aided by prospects of ECB rate cuts and the announced increase in EU defense spending.

Still, challenges remain. While manufacturers expanded margins in April, thanks to falling input costs and faster price hikes, this may not be sustainable. The risk of Chinese goods being redirected to Europe due to US tariffs could intensify competitive pressures, particularly on price.

