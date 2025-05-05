Mon, May 05, 2025 @ 12:44 GMT
Eurozone Sentix confidence surges to -8.1 as investors cheer calm EU response to trade war

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence rose sharply from -19.5 to -8.1,well above expectations. Current Situation Index climbed from -23.3 to -19.3, the highest level since August 2024. Expectations Index turned positive, rising from -15.8 to 3.8.

Sentix credited the European Commission’s “level-headed response” toward escalating US trade actions for the improving sentiment. Additionally, a surprising improvement in inflation data has reinforced expectations that ECB will be able to continue its gradual rate-cutting cycle.

While investors are clearly more upbeat, Sentix noted the mood was “more subdued but basically ‘calm’”, comparing to March.

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.

