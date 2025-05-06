China’s Caixin PMI composite falls to 51.1, tariff impact to deepen in Q2–Q3

China’s Caixin PMI Services dropped to 50.7 in April, down from 51.9 and missing expectations of 51.7. PMI Composite also slipped from 51.8 to 51.1, signaling weaker momentum across both manufacturing and services.

According to Caixin’s Wang Zhe, the expansion in supply and demand has decelerated amid growing trade friction. Export-driven sectors remain under particular pressure, while job losses and muted pricing power continue to squeeze business margins. The employment component of the composite index also contracted.

Perhaps most concerning, expectations for future activity plunged to the lowest levels on record, reflecting rising uncertainty among firms. “The ripple effects of the ongoing China-U.S. tariff standoff will gradually be felt in the second and third quarter”, Wang added.

