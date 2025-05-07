PBoC unleashes broad-based monetary easing including rate and RRR cuts

Wed, May 07, 2025 @ 06:59 GMT
China’s central bank has announced a sweeping set of monetary policy measures to support its economy, starting with a 10bps cut in the seven-day reverse repo rate to 1.40%, effective May 8. In a more aggressive move, the PBoC will also slash the reserve requirement ratio by 50bps, releasing approximately CNY 1T into the banking system.

The new package is structured into three categories: quantitative, price-based, and structural tools. The quantitative arm focuses on long-term liquidity via the RRR cut. The price-based measures involve lowering benchmark and structural policy rates. The structural component aims to channel credit into strategic areas such as technological innovation, consumption, and inclusive finance.

