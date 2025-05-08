BoE to cut, watch vote split and forecasts for dovish signals

BoE is widely expected to deliver a 25 bps rate cut today, bringing the Bank Rate down to 4.25%. Governor Andrew Bailey and fellow policymakers have consistently emphasized a cautious approach to cutting rates, and that tone is expected to persist amid lingering uncertainties.

Most economists surveyed by Reuters anticipated BoE will stick to a quarterly pace of easing, suggesting Bank Rate ends the year at 3.75%. However, market participants are slightly more dovish. Traders are now fully pricing in three more cuts by the end of 2025, projecting a rate of 3.50% at year-end.

There might be some hints on how dovish BoE is leaning to, from today’s vote split and updated economic projections. In particular, focus will fall on whether known dove Swati Dhingra would push for a larger 50bps reduction, and whether there are material downgrades to both growth and inflation forecasts.

From a market perspective, EUR/GBP will be closely watched for signals on investor sentiment following the decision.

EUR/GBP is currently testing support at 55 D EMA (now at 0.8460). Strong rebound from current level would keep rally from 0.8239 alive. A break above 0.8539 resistance should confirm that fall from 0.8737, while deep, has completed as a correction. Retest of 0.8737 should be seen next.

On the flip side, sustained break below the 55 D EMA would raise the risk of near-term bearish reversal, and open the path back toward the 0.8221/0.8239 support zone.