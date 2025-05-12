BoE’s Lombardelli: Gradual cuts warranted as wage and services inflation stay high

BoE Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli reinforced the case for a “gradual and careful” approach to policy easing in a speech today. She noted underlying inflation “have continued to fall” despite noises. Monetary policy is still restrictive and will continue to balance the need to lower inflation with the risk of undermining already soft demand.

Lombardelli highlighted wage growth as a central focus in the disinflation process, particularly given its outsized influence on domestic services pricing. She noted that private sector regular average weekly earnings rose 5.9% in February, still well above levels consistent with BoE’s inflation target. Services inflation, a key proxy for persistent price pressure, remains elevated at 4.7% as of March. Both indicators suggest that while progress has been made, inflationary momentum in wage-sensitive sectors continues to pose a challenge.

She also addressed the global backdrop, warning that higher US tariffs and increasingly uncertain American trade policy could lower growth and inflation in the short term by dampening global demand and trade volumes. However, over the longer term, if trade fragmentation continues, it could “reduce output and productivity and would raise inflationary pressures.”

