BoE’s Greene says trade risks justify rate cut

BoE MPC member Megan Greene said during a panel discussion today that while wages and inflation are moving in the right direction, they remain uncomfortably high. and more concerningly, “medium-term inflation expectations have also started picking up.”

Greene, who voted with the majority last week in favor of a 25bps rate cut, the fourth since last August, revealed that she was initially undecided going into the meeting.

She noted being “torn” between holding rates steady and cutting, but ultimately decided to support easing. A key factor in her decision was the rise in global trade tensions, driven by US President Donald Trump’s sharp tariff hikes.

Despite the subsequent temporary trade truce between the US and China announced today, Greene said it would not have changed her vote.

She also flagged continued uncertainty over US-EU trade relations as a key downside risk for the UK economy, noting that any escalation could further dampen external demand.