Japan’s PPI rises 4% yoy in April, record high for 8th straight month

Japan’s PPI rose 4.0% year-on-year in April, easing slightly from 4.3% yoy in March and matching market expectations. Despite the modest slowdown, the index climbed to a fresh record high of 126.3, marking the eighth consecutive month of new highs, highlighting persistent cost pressures at the wholesale level.

However, the data also showed little immediate impact from the sweeping US tariffs announced in early April, thanks in part to the 90-day suspension.

Japan’s Yen-based import price index fell sharply by -7.2% yoy in April, following a -2.4% yoy decline in March. The drop suggests that Yen’s appreciation during the market turmoil have helped shield Japanese importers from some of the price shocks, at least for now.

