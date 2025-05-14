Australian wage growth accelerates to 3.4% yoy in Q1, led by public sector

Australia’s Wage Price Index rose by 0.9% qoq in Q1, slightly above market expectations of 0.8% qoq. Public sector saw a stronger 1.0% qoq gain, outpacing the 0.9% qoq rise in private sector.

On an annual basis, wages grew by 3.4%, up from 3.2% in the previous quarter, marking the first uptick in annual wage growth since mid-2024.

The uptick in annual wage growth was driven primarily by the public sector, which saw a notable increase to 3.6% yoy from 2.9% yoy in Q4. Private sector wage growth was steady at 3.3% yoy.

Full Australia wage price index release here.