ECB’s Kazaks: Interest rates near terminal level of easing cycle

Latvian ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks indicated market pricing of a 25bps cut at the June 5 meeting is “relatively appropriate”.

Nevertheless, speaking to CNBC, Kazaks added that inflation developments are “by and large within the baseline scenario”. Thus, ECB is “relatively close to the terminal rate” of its easing cycle.

Kazaks’ comments argue that ECB may enter a phase of pause after the June rate cut.

Meanwhile, French Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau, in an interview with a regional French newspapers, acknowledged the risk of a trade war but dismissed the notion that central banks are currently engaged in a currency war.

Villeroy defined a currency war as using interest rates competitively to gain economic advantage. Instead, he said recent currency movements are more reflective of “revisions to economic forecasts.”