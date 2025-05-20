RBA’s Bullock: Debated 25 vs 50bps cut debated; trade risks tilt toward disinflation

Following RBA’s decision to cut the cash rate by 25bps to 3.85%, Governor Michele Bullock revealed in the post-meeting press conference that the Board briefly considered holding rates but quickly moved to debate between 25 and 50 basis point reductions.

Ultimately, the more measured 25bps cut was preferred, given that inflation is within target and unemployment remains resilient. Bullock emphasized that while easing was justified, “it doesn’t rule out that we might need to take action in the future.”

Bullock also noted that the Board views recent global trade developments as broadly “disinflationary” for Australia. However, she cautioned that risks remain tilted both ways.

“There is a risk to inflation on the upside, trade policies could lead to supply chain issues, which could raise prices for some imports, much as we saw during the pandemic,” she emphasized.