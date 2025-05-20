Tue, May 20, 2025 @ 14:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsRBA's Bullock: Debated 25 vs 50bps cut debated; trade risks tilt toward...

RBA’s Bullock: Debated 25 vs 50bps cut debated; trade risks tilt toward disinflation

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Following RBA’s decision to cut the cash rate by 25bps to 3.85%, Governor Michele Bullock revealed in the post-meeting press conference that the Board briefly considered holding rates but quickly moved to debate between 25 and 50 basis point reductions.

Ultimately, the more measured 25bps cut was preferred, given that inflation is within target and unemployment remains resilient. Bullock emphasized that while easing was justified, “it doesn’t rule out that we might need to take action in the future.”

Bullock also noted that the Board views recent global trade developments as broadly “disinflationary” for Australia. However, she cautioned that risks remain tilted both ways.

“There is a risk to inflation on the upside, trade policies could lead to supply chain issues, which could raise prices for some imports, much as we saw during the pandemic,” she emphasized.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.