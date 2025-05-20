ECB’s Knot: June rate cut possible, but not confirmed

Dutch ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said today that a rate cut at the June meeting remains on the table but is far from a done deal.

“I can’t exclude we will decide to have another rate cut in June, but I also can’t confirm it,” he told reporters, emphasizing that ECB must remain focused on medium- to long-term inflation risks rather than short-term fluctuations.

Knot said the new staff projections next month will incorporate scenarios reflecting the impact of recent US trade policies and potential EU countermeasures.

While the outlook may show lower inflation in 2025 and 2026, the bigger concern lies beyond that window, given the longer-term effects of tariff-related distortions. “It is more interesting to see what happens after that period,” he noted.