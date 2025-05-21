UK CPI surges to 3.5% in April, core jumps to 3.8%

UK inflation came in hotter than expected in April, with headline CPI rising 1.2% mom versus expectation f 1.1% mom. Annual CPI accelerated from 2.6% yoy to 3.5% yoy, above the 3% mark for the first time since March 2024.

Core CPI, which strips out energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, climbed sharply from 3.4% yoy to 3.8% yoy, its highest level since April 2024.

Breakdowns show a sharp jump in both goods and services inflation. Goods inflation accelerated from 0.6% yoy to 1.7% yoy, while services inflation climbed from 4.7% yoy to 5.4% yoy , highlighting the strength of domestic price pressures.

Full UK CPI release here.