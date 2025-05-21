Wed, May 21, 2025 @ 11:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK CPI surges to 3.5% in April, core jumps to 3.8%

UK CPI surges to 3.5% in April, core jumps to 3.8%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK inflation came in hotter than expected in April, with headline CPI rising 1.2% mom versus expectation f 1.1% mom. Annual CPI accelerated from 2.6% yoy to 3.5% yoy, above the 3% mark for the first time since March 2024.

Core CPI, which strips out energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, climbed sharply from 3.4% yoy to 3.8% yoy, its highest level since April 2024.

Breakdowns show a sharp jump in both goods and services inflation. Goods inflation accelerated from 0.6% yoy to 1.7% yoy, while services inflation climbed from 4.7% yoy to 5.4% yoy , highlighting the strength of domestic price pressures.

Full UK CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.