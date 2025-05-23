ECB’s Rehn and Stournaras back June rate cut

ECB Governing Council members Olli Rehn and Yannis Stournaras signaled support for a rate cut in June, provided that incoming data confirms the current trend of stabilizing inflation and moderate growth. Rehn stressed the importance of maintaining a data-dependent approach amid a backdrop of “pervasive uncertainty” stemming from geopolitical tensions and global trade conflicts.

Speaking in an interview with Kathimerini, Rehn noted that “if incoming data and macroeconomic analysis confirm the current outlook for stabilizing inflation and somewhat subdued growth, the appropriate response in June would be to continue monetary easing and lower interest rates.”

However, he cautioned against making any assumptions beyond June. “let’s stay on the path of data-driven decision-making at every meeting, especially as we find ourselves under the clouds of pervasive uncertainty due to geopolitics and trade wars,” he emphasized.

Stournaras echoed the view of a June cut, but suggested the ECB may pause thereafter to reassess. “I believe we will reduce interest rates one more time in June and then I see a pause,” he said.