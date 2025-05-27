Japan’s external assets hit record, but top creditor status lost to Germany

Japan’s gross external assets soared to a record JPY 533.05T in 2024, marking a 12.9% increase from the previous year. This seventh consecutive annual rise was driven by a combination of Yen depreciation and continued outbound investment activity, especially in mergers and acquisitions.

The Japanese government, businesses, and individuals collectively benefited from currency effects, as Dollar and Euro appreciated by 11.7% and 5% respectively against Yen, inflating the yen-denominated value of overseas holdings.

Nevertheless, for the first time in 34 years, Germany overtook Japan with external assets totaling JPY 569.65T. China followed closely behind Japan with JPY 516.28T.

While Yen’s depreciation offered valuation support, Japan’s position was undercut by Germany’s structurally stronger current account surplus.