ECB’s Villeroy and Simuks Signal June rate cut

Comments from ECB Governing Council members today reinforced expectations for a rate cut in June, as inflation continues to moderate across the Eurozone.

French central bank chief François Villeroy de Galhau noted that policy normalization is “probably not complete,” and hinted that the upcoming ECB meeting is likely to deliver further action. He pointed to France’s May inflation reading of just 0.6% as a “very encouraging sign of disinflation in action”

Separately, Lithuania’s Gediminas Šimkus struck a dovish tone, stating that the balance of inflation risks has shifted to the downside, citing trade frictions with the US and a stronger Euro as deflationary forces. He added that current borrowing costs sit at the upper bound of the neutral range, leaving room for more rate reductions.