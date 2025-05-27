ECB’s Holzmann: Should pause rate cut until at least September

Austrian ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann cautioned against further rate cuts in the near term, citing heightened uncertainty from the US-EU trade conflict and a belief that monetary policy is no longer the main drag on economic activity.

Arguing that “moving further south would be more risky than staying where we are,” Holzmann said there is no justification for easing in June or July and suggested waiting until at least September before reassessing the need for further action.

Holzmann also pointed to a notable rise in estimates of the neutral interest rate since early 2022, stating that ECB’s current policy stance is already “at least at the neutral level.”

In his view, lower rates would provide little economic benefit, as lingering uncertainty, not borrowing costs, is the key factor suppressing growth.