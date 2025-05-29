NZ ANZ business confidence falls to 36.6, supporting case for further RBNZ easing

New Zealand’s ANZ Business Confidence index dropped sharply in May, falling from 49.3 to 36.6. Own Activity Outlook, a key indicator of firms’ expectations for their own performance, declined to 34.8 from 47.7.

Profit expectations also plunged to 11.1, indicating mounting pressure on margins. Although cost and wage expectations eased slightly, they remain elevated, while inflation expectations edged up from 2.65% to 2.71%.

According to ANZ, the survey paints a mixed picture: the economy is in recovery mode, but businesses continue to face tough operating conditions, particularly in passing on cost increases. The data reinforces the view that RBNZ can afford to support growth through further rate cuts, barring any major inflation or data surprises.

ANZ expects the OCR to eventually fall to 2.5%, as global headwinds and domestic fragilities persist.

Full NZ ANZ business confidence release here.