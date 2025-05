Australia’s retail sales turnover unexpectedly declined by -0.1% mom in April, missing expectations for a 0.3% mom rise. On an annual basis, sales were up 3.8% compared to April 2024/

The Australian Bureau of Statistics noted that the decline was driven primarily by reduced spending on clothing. The weakness was partly offset by a rebound in Queensland, where businesses recovered from disruptions caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred in March.

Full Australia retail sales release here.